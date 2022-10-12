Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night.

Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not uncommon.

“With it getting the winter time, we see an increase in fires due to fireplaces and all that kind of stuff,” Albright said, “People don’t open up the vents in the fireplaces and it backs up and causes fires, that kind of stuff.”

An elderly man in Athens also lost his life when a fire broke out in his home. He was a retired veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and was a POW.

Albright says older people are at a higher risk when it comes to fires.

“Due to the fact of their age and them not being as mobile, we also have a lot of people in our communities who are bed-bound at home and who are in bad health condition. They live with a family member and they’re bed-bound and they cant get themselves out of a fire.”

The main focus of this year’s fire safety prevention week is to have an escape plan in case of an emergency. Albright says this is important for parents to teach their children.

He also recommends that families always keep their smoke detectors fully charged, and keep a fire extinguisher in the house.

You can call your local fire department if you don’t have a smoke detector in your home, and they will install one free of charge.

