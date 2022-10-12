Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety

Fire Safety Prevention Week
By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night.

Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not uncommon.

“With it getting the winter time, we see an increase in fires due to fireplaces and all that kind of stuff,” Albright said, “People don’t open up the vents in the fireplaces and it backs up and causes fires, that kind of stuff.”

An elderly man in Athens also lost his life when a fire broke out in his home. He was a retired veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and was a POW.

Albright says older people are at a higher risk when it comes to fires.

“Due to the fact of their age and them not being as mobile, we also have a lot of people in our communities who are bed-bound at home and who are in bad health condition. They live with a family member and they’re bed-bound and they cant get themselves out of a fire.”

The main focus of this year’s fire safety prevention week is to have an escape plan in case of an emergency. Albright says this is important for parents to teach their children.

He also recommends that families always keep their smoke detectors fully charged, and keep a fire extinguisher in the house.

You can call your local fire department if you don’t have a smoke detector in your home, and they will install one free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Avantae Alexander
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Attorney explains charges on shooting involving teens
Attorney explains charges on shooting involving teens
Fire Safety Prevention Week
Fire Safety Prevention Week
Medical Cannabis program considered by City of Huntsville
OSHA investigating Amazon Fulfillment Center fires