Game week at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The game will seat approximately 10,000 fans, with more looking on from the concourse of Toyota Field, home of The Rocket City Trash Pandas.

This won’t be a postseason playoff game for the Los Angeles Angles AA affiliate in Madison, Alabama. Instead the first College Football game ever played inside the stadium kicks off Saturday at 6 PM. Jacksonville State (5-1, 1-0 ASUN), will travel to face North Alabama (1-4, 0-1 ASUN). The contest between the two former Division II Powers will be the 50th contest played.

“It’s a different environment, which I think is kinda neat, adjusting to playing in a Minor League Stadium and going in one direction and all that kind of stuff, Gamecocks Head Coach Rich Rodriguez said during his weekly Press Conference. “So we have to be focused, and understand we’re getting their best shot. I’m excited for our guys and their preparation for the week, it’s gonna be a great crowd up there and a neat environment.”

The Gamecocks will join Conference USA next season in all sports, while the Lions of UNA are playing their first full season as a Division One member (FCS).

“Well I mean it’s different, it’s a home game but it’s not,” Lions Coach Chris Willis said during his weekly press Conference. “We get to go over and play in a unique set up , a baseball stadium, that will be pretty neat. There’s a lot of buzz about attendance, it’s gonna be a great crowd. I think our guys, they just want to play football and they’re ready to get back out and go., Anytime you can lose a game like we did, you want to get back out on the field.”

