Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty.

In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.

After the dogs attacked Sheeks, a state worker, Jacqueline Summer Beard, came to check on the situation but was attacked and killed by the dogs.

The situation came to an end when law enforcement came to investigate. Upon arrival, they witnessed dogs on the loose attacking people and had to euthanize some on the spot.

Online court records show that she filed a not-guilty plea on Oct. 10.

While out on bond, Dowdy was arrested again in July for meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening.
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that...
One dead, one officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission
NASA targeting mid November for Artemis launch
Police Tape.
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
The gym will hold its grand opening Saturday.
Kids gym opening Saturday