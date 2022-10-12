Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty.

In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.

After the dogs attacked Sheeks, a state worker, Jacqueline Summer Beard, came to check on the situation but was attacked and killed by the dogs.

The situation came to an end when law enforcement came to investigate. Upon arrival, they witnessed dogs on the loose attacking people and had to euthanize some on the spot.

Online court records show that she filed a not-guilty plea on Oct. 10.

While out on bond, Dowdy was arrested again in July for meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.