Few Showers This Morning...Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Good Wednesday morning! We’re muggy and warmer this morning with an increase in cloud cover and humidity ahead of a cold front approaching the region later this evening. Temperatures are ranging in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We also are tracking a few light to moderate showers mainly west of I-65, so make sure you are grabbing the umbrella before you head out the door and take it easy on the road ways for your early morning commute. Isolated to widely scattered showers will likely continue through the morning with breaks in the rain by the mid to late morning and into the early afternoon. However, it’d be a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby at all times today, with more isolated showers and storms possible into the late afternoon. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The best chances for rain will arrive later this evening and into the overnight hours. This is also the best timeframe where we could see some strong to severe storms. The main threat associated with this line will be damaging wind gusts, but we also will be monitoring the potential for small hail. Any threats will be over likely after midnight with cooler and drier air returning once the actual cold front pushes through the area. Expect overnight lows to dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan on a gradual clearing trend on Thursday with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s and low 70s behind the front. Winds will be breezy throughout the day with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 40s. Much of the same story can be expected on Friday with a steady warming trend into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few isolated showers are likely Sunday afternoon with another cold front approaching the region. It’s not going to be a washout by any means, but I’d keep the umbrella handy if you have any outdoor plans. By Monday, more widely scattered showers can be expected as the front continues to push through the region, but we should dry out quickly with a much colder air mass settling into the region. Afternoon highs throughout the next work week will mainly stay in the 60s with our first freeze potential by the middle of the week.

