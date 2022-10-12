Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Delta Dental shares ways to improve oral health

Dentist X-Ray
Dentist X-Ray(WBRC)
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new study by Delta Dental Insurance Company shows 80% of older Americans aren’t making routine trips to the dentist, and this could impact more than just their oral health.

According to Sarah Chavarria, the President of Delta Dental Insurance Company, everyone should start prioritizing their oral health when their young. She says while older Americans regret not doing this, many still aren’t doing so.

She says there are three main barriers to oral care: (1) Ability to get there or access care; (2) Negative emotion associated with going to the dentist; and (3) Lack of understanding that there’s a link between oral health and overall health.

According to Chavarria, poor dental health can be linked to diabetes, heart disease, and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. It can also have a significant impact on your emotional wellbeing.

She says you can do the following to improve your oral health:

“We subscribe to the 212. Go to the dentist twice a year, [and] floss once a day. I know people don’t want to, but it’s really, really important, and brush twice a day.”

“Other things are important, like drink a lot of water. If you can find water with fluoride, that’s wonderful. Eat healthy snacks, fruits, and vegetables. Go for a walk, [and] get some exercise. That’s good for our overall health,” she added.

According to Delta Dental, it’s also important to plan for retirement. Many people lose dental benefits after they retire. Company leaders say you can use your local health department as a resource to find cost-effective options in your area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

Latest News

High construction costs impacting projects in Morgan County
Morgan County Commissioners reject construction bid proposals, say the cost is too high
A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are...
Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old
The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission
NASA targeting mid November for Artemis launch
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility