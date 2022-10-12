Delta Dental shares ways to improve oral health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new study by Delta Dental Insurance Company shows 80% of older Americans aren’t making routine trips to the dentist, and this could impact more than just their oral health.

According to Sarah Chavarria, the President of Delta Dental Insurance Company, everyone should start prioritizing their oral health when their young. She says while older Americans regret not doing this, many still aren’t doing so.

She says there are three main barriers to oral care: (1) Ability to get there or access care; (2) Negative emotion associated with going to the dentist; and (3) Lack of understanding that there’s a link between oral health and overall health.

According to Chavarria, poor dental health can be linked to diabetes, heart disease, and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. It can also have a significant impact on your emotional wellbeing.

She says you can do the following to improve your oral health:

“We subscribe to the 212. Go to the dentist twice a year, [and] floss once a day. I know people don’t want to, but it’s really, really important, and brush twice a day.”

“Other things are important, like drink a lot of water. If you can find water with fluoride, that’s wonderful. Eat healthy snacks, fruits, and vegetables. Go for a walk, [and] get some exercise. That’s good for our overall health,” she added.

According to Delta Dental, it’s also important to plan for retirement. Many people lose dental benefits after they retire. Company leaders say you can use your local health department as a resource to find cost-effective options in your area.

