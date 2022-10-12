COVID Booster rates are low in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As winter approaches the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says nearly thousands of lives could be saved if Americans get the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The booster tackles the original strain of the virus, as well as the circulating Omicron variants, which is why those in the medical field stress this new option. In the state of Alabama, booster rates aren’t as high as health experts would like.

Dr. Burnestine P. Taylor, a communicable disease specialist with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says she is worried people are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, which could be why booster numbers are not as high.

“So it’s been just a continuous waning of people just not getting vaccines,” said Dr. Taylor. “Actually, before the bivalent vaccine, some people weren’t even completing and getting that second booster that was recommended with the old monovalent vaccine. So it’s been an ongoing process.”

The state has the potential for a cold-weather surge in COVID cases, just like Europe is seeing. Infections are rising in many European countries, including the U.K., France, and Italy. As the weather cools, people spend more time indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.

