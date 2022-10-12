Deals
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County.

Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona.  Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker, three miles north of Snead.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

