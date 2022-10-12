34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.