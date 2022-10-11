Deals
UNA surpasses 10,000 enrollment

The new logo for UNA athletics.
The new logo for UNA athletics.(University of North Alabama Athletics)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in the nearly 200-year history of the University of North Alabama, enrollment has surpassed 10,000 students.

UNA has been an official institution for 192 years; this year, it has reached a new high in enrollment. The university credits the semester’s growth to ongoing strategies including additional online courses.

Along with growth among freshman, transfer, international and online students, the university also saw an additional 250 students enroll through a partnership with a university in China.

This year is also the first year that UNA has been considered an NCAA Division I university.

