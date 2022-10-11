Thrilling books to read this October with Snail on the Wall Bookstore
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Now that we’re in October and celebrating all things fall, it feels like the perfect time to curl up on the couch with a good read.
Whether you’re looking for a story that’s going to immerse you in the pretty fall leaves or in to the mystery of a dark and spooky night, Lady Smith from Snail on the Wall Bookstore is sharing some of her best recommendations
Lady’s Picks:
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Marple by Agatha Christie
- The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
- A Place to Land by Alabama author Lauren Denton
