Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects

At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near Seminole Dr. in Huntsville.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) says that multiple people have been shot in the area of Seminole Dr. and Binford Dr.

The Huntsville Police Department confirms that three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

The Huntsville Police Department held an active investigation and was searching for multiple suspects in the area of Seminole Dr. and Clinton Ave.

An officer on the scene informed the WAFF 48 Crew that the department is no longer looking for any other suspects as the three who were taken to the hospital are the only suspects at this time.

At least three people were shot near Seminole Dr. Tuesday.
At least three people were shot near Seminole Dr. Tuesday.

