Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Avantae Alexander
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Shooting
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Latest News

E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an ‘urgent’ problem, organization says
A Liz Hurley Ribbon Run supporter will be running for herself this year after a cancer diagnosis.
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run supporter to run for herself
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an 'urgent' problem
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Experts say people...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel