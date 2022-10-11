Sun & 80s today, cold front to bring rain and storms Wednesday night

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning!  Clear skies and cool temperatures will start our morning as we begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s across North Alabama. 

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast yet again for the morning and afternoon hours, highs today will be seasonal in the middle 70s to lower 80s with a light SE breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour.  Skies remain partly cloudy overnight and we will stay more mild for Wednesday morning, expect lows to range from the middle to upper 50s.  Humidity levels will creep up a bit on Wednesday as our flow returns to the south, highs will reach the low to middle 80s for Wednesday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. 

A fast moving cold front will move through on Wednesday evening bringing us a chance at much needed rainfall.  A few thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday evening, some could be stronger to marginally severe with a threat of gusty winds.  A few rain showers will follow the front into early Thursday morning, lows will be mild in the middle to upper 50s again.  Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday, highs will be in the middle 70s during the afternoon. 

Things look to be sunny and dry for Friday into next weekend and the Tropics will remain quiet for now.  Another weak front will move through on Sunday bringing a chance at isolated rain showers, temps will be cooler into the 60s for early next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

