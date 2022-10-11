Deals
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. The trial date has also been postponed to 2023.

Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in April. On Tuesday, White appeared in court for the first time since May.

During the hearing Tuesday, District Attorney, Chris Connolly stated that the state would no longer be seeking the death penalty for the alleged murder of Connie Ridgeway.

The defense said that it would not have enough time for a December trial and has asked for it to be moved to either May or June. A judge has since ruled that it would be postponed but no date has been released.

The District Attorney is asking for the felony murder case for the death of Vicky White to go on trial before the capital murder case for the death of Ridgeway.

