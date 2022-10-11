Recycling carts nearly double since 2019 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling carts dispersed in the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) program have nearly doubled since being initially deployed in 2019.

According to the City of Huntsville, more than 1,900 recycling carts will be delivered to residents starting this week. There were 50,007 carts sent out in 2019 and after new carts are delivered this week, the number will be over 98,000 carts.

