One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that occurred Monday night
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One pedestrian is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that occurred Monday night in Tuscumbia.

According to the Tuscumbia Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 8:15 p.m. Monday night on Hawk Pride Mountain Rd.

The car that struck the pedestrian was a marked police vehicle and the officer driving it was taken to New Bethel Elementary School where AirEvac was able to land and take the officer to Huntsville Hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to investigate the crash and will release more information when it is available.

