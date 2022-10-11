Deals
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.

The house was located in the 26000 block of Thomas Edward Dr. and was completely destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. Monday and were on the scene until 10 p.m. Monday night.

There were no other people in the home at the time of the fire.

