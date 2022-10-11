NAACP, local leaders react to Sen. Tubberville’s comments on reparations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s comments during a rally in Nevada for former President Donald Trump have drawn criticism from local civil rights leaders across Alabama.

Sen. Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people. His remarks then played into stereotypes about Black people committing crimes.

”They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. B***S**T. They are not owed that,” Sen. Tuberville said.

Local civil rights leaders like Alabama State Conference NAACP President Benard Simelton, want Sen. Tuberville to be held accountable.

“You know Sen. Tuberville, not only Blacks should hold him accountable, but Whites who believe in equality and justice should also hold him accountable,” Simelton said.

Local NAACP leader, Wilbert L. Woodruff believes Sen. Tuberville’s comments could be a bad prediction of what’s to come in this country.

“It makes me feel sad as to our future for relations, especially race relations as we move forward in this state and throughout the country,” Woodruff said.

Both NAACP leaders thought Tuberville’s comments were politically motivated and a dog whistle to get a certain base to get out and vote in the upcoming midterms.

David Person, the spokesperson for the Rosa Parks Committee of Huntsville believes Tuberville’s comments don’t represent the feelings of all Alabamians.

“His counterpart in the US Senate, Senator Richard Shelby has never said, to my knowledge, anything remotely is outrageous and isn’t enough. Senator Shelby has conducted himself as a statesman,” Person said. “Senator Tuberville is conducting himself like a racist clown.”

WAFF reached out to Senator Tuberville’s camp earlier this morning and had not heard back at the time of publishing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.