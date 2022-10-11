HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening.

The home is located at 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. The homeowner made it out of the home and spoke with our crew saying they do not know what could have possibly started the fire.

The following images are of the scene.

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest (WAFF)

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest (WAFF)

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest (WAFF)

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest (WAFF)

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest (WAFF)

A WAFF 48 Crew remains on the scene. As we learn more information this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.