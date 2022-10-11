Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening.
The home is located at 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. The homeowner made it out of the home and spoke with our crew saying they do not know what could have possibly started the fire.
The following images are of the scene.
A WAFF 48 Crew remains on the scene. As we learn more information this story will be updated.
