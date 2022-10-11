Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are describing as a self-defense shooting on Sunday morning.

Fourteen-year-old Avantae Alexander was shot and killed on Pennylane in Decatur during an attempted robbery by four teenagers aged 13 and 14.

The mother of Avantae, Kimberly Alexander was full of emotions regarding the loss of her little boy.

“I am hurt,” Alexander said with tears. “I am broken. My heart on the left side does not beat, I don’t feel it. I want my son to have justice. His name will not go down like that. Until the day I die, I’m going to be saying the same stuff.”

The mother of Javontay, one of the teenagers with Avantae, Tonette Simpson said police have not let her see her son since the shooting happened. She said she still does not know why her son is being held.

“I’m just trying to figure out how you can charge his friends with murder when you know who pulled the trigger,” she said.

According to Simpson, police told her she would not be able to see her son until he asked to see her.

Rodney Gordon with the NAACP said this situation does not add up and believes Javontay wants to see his mother.

“I don’t know any 13-year-old who’d say he doesn’t want to see his momma or daddy,” Gordon said. “I’m a grown man and I miss my momma. This is not going to happen.”

