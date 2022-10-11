Deals
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run supporter to run for herself

A Liz Hurley Ribbon Run supporter will be running for herself this year after a cancer diagnosis.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who has run in multiple Liz Hurley Ribbon Runs to support her friend is now running for herself after a cancer diagnosis.

Mira Eggleston said that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after her first mammogram now three years later, Eggleston says she is stronger than ever.

She has been leading a fitness class at the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center every Thursday night while working as a realtor, associate broker and property manager during the day. Eggleston also squeezes in time to help others as a life coach.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, metaplastic (a rare type of breast cancer), doctors said three years was the max they had seen anyone live with it. Now three years later she will be participating in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.

In the past, Eggleston walked in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run with one of her best friends who had been diagnosed with cancer. But sadly her friend did not survive her fight with breast cancer.

This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Centers. If you plan to attend the event or run in the race, you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to sign up.

To learn more click here.

