Leafly Boba Bar now open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In my humble opinion, there are never enough places to stop for drinks. Whether it’s coffee, tea, a cocktail or something else, it’s always nice to have options.

Leafly Boba Bar is the latest place around Huntsville to offer up a menu of fun drinks.

Boba is a type of Taiwanese tea that is typically nad eiwth fruit or milk tea and often comes with tapioca balls or fruit-flavored pearls.

Keoni Evans and Minh Vu are two friends who both grew up drinking Boba tea and had a vision to create their own. The two opened up Leafly Boba Bar and are now introduing Boba tea to others.

Some of the flavors from the menu inlcude Jasmine Green Tea, Uji Matcha Latte, Strawberry Milk Tea, Passion Fruit Tea, Espresso Milk Tea with Salted Crema, Cookie Butter Milk Tea and so much more. You can check out the full menu here.

The new shop is located at 6275 Univeristy Drive in Huntsville. If you want to keep up with the drinks and what the guys are up to, follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

