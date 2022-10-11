Deals
Kids to Love offers new homes, new hope for those aging out of foster care

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hope, healing and home: those are three things young women are promised when they walk through the doors of the cozy new cottages at Davidson Farms.

It’s all part of the Kids to Love Foundation which provides foster homes for girls ages 7-19.

The Whitaker Cottage Community is a new space for young women to go when the age out of the foster care system. In Alabama, children are released from care after they’re 19-years-old. Statistics show that after they leave, many end up homeless, in prison or even dead within two years.

Lee Marshall and the Kids to Love Foundation are working to make sure that changes.

The Whitaker Cottage Community allows young women to continue their education or begin a career while also having the support of mentors from Kids to Love.

Each cottage has 480 square feet of living space and has a full kitchen, bathroom, washer and dryer and living area. The cottage interiors were designed and decorated by our freinds at Haley’s Interiors and Design.

For more information on how you can be part of the process and hep with Kids to Love, visit, kidstolove.org.

