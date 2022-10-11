HPD confirms three people shot near Seminole Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a possible shooting near Seminole Dr. in Huntsville.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) says that multiple people have been shot in the area of Seminole Dr. and Binford Dr.

The Huntsville Police Department confirms that three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

The Huntsville Police Department said that it currently has an active investigation and it is searching for multiple suspects at this time. Officers are searching the area of Seminole Dr. and Clinton Ave. for suspects.

At least three people were shot near Seminole Dr. Tuesday. (WAFF)

