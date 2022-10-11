HEMSI confirms at least two people shot on Seminole Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a possible shooting near Seminole Dr. in Huntsville.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) says that multiple people have been shot in the area of Seminole Dr. and Binford Dr.

Webster said that at this time, at least two people have been shot.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.