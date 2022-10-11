Deals
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday morning in Madison County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a fence. Waggener was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The wreck happened on New Market Road near Butler Road.

