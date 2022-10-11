Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender that has three active warrants.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Brandon Shane Grant was put on the sex offender list registry for two convictions of child molesting in 2002 and 2003. Grant has three active warrants for violation of sex offender rules and one bench warrant.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (931) 967-2331.

