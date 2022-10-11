First Alert Forecast We are tracking a cold front that will move in early Thursday morning. Ahead of the front we will see an increase in humidity Wednesday morning. A weak upper air disturbance will move in and create a round of thunderstorms late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours. More clouds and rain in the area will keep temperatures in the upper 70s in most areas Wednesday afternoon. The cold front will trigger a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds and the potential for small hail. This will take place between 9pm and 1am Wednesday into Thursday. Some isolated wind damage is possible so remain weather alert and we will keep you up to date. Cooler and dry weather will return for Thursday and Friday afternoon. Expect highs near 80 once again on Saturday with another cold front forecast for Sunday. We are watching for possible showers Sunday afternoon.

Hour by Hour (None)