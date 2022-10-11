Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Avantae Alexander
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening.
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
Shooting
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

Latest News

‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
OSHA investigating Amazon Fulfillment Center fires
Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses
The DART spacecraft smashed into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit