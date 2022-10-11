Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting.

Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.

According to Alexander, that teen was her son Avantae.

“I am hurt,” she said. “I am broken. My heart on the left side does not beat, I don’t feel it. I want my son to have justice. His name will not go down like that. Until the day I die, I’m going to be saying the same stuff.”

Tonette Simpson said police haven’t let her see her son Javontay since the shooting happened. She said she still doesn’t know why her son is being held.

“I’m just trying to figure out how you can charge his friends with murder when you know who pulled the trigger,” she said.

According to Simpson, police told her she wouldn’t be able to see her son until he asked to see her.

Rodney Gordon with the NAACP said this doesn’t add up.

“I don’t know any 13-year old who’d say he doesn’t want to see his momma or daddy,” he said. “I’m a grown man and I miss my momma. This is not going to happen.”

