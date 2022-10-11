Decatur man arrested on fentanyl, heroin trafficking

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday a Decatur man was arrested following a months-long investigation into Fentanyl distribution in the area.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit initiated a vehicle stop on a car driven by Ahmad Morrow, 40 at 1203 6th Avenue SE.

During the attempt to detain him, Morrow fled from the car on foot, investigators pursued him along with the Decatur Patrol Division. Morrow was caught on 7th Street SE near 5th Avenue SE (a 4-minute walk).

Xanax, marijuana, 6.5 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia we located in Morrow’s possession. He also had a warrant for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs - Herion through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrow was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs - fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and held in lieu of a $6,900 bond. When Morrow posts bonds for these charges he will be held on no bond in reference to the warrant through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

