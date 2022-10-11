Deals
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Tips to stay aware and up to date

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every October, we all seem to pay more attention to breast cancer. We put on pink and raise awareness about the disease, but the reality is that breast cancer impacts millions of people every single day.

It’s the second mmost common cancer among women which can sound like a scary statistic.

However, medical professionals with UAB Medicine and All of Us Research want to remind everyone that knowledge is power. They’re sharing tips and guidelines that are beneficial for everyone to be aware of when it comes to Breast Cancer.

For more information, visit allofusresearch.org.

