Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection saves lives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the best tool to prevent cancer deaths continues to be screening and early detection.

A new study shows an alarming number of women in the recommended age groups have no plans to get a mammogram.

Clinical manager of the Crestwood Women’s Center in Huntsville Julie McCain believes the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on women who have skipped screenings.

“I think COVID got a lot of women off-track. COVID definitely got people a year or two years behind, so now we’re talking two or three years have passed since the woman has had a screening mammogram,” McCain said. “It’s definitely time to get back in and get that screening done.”

Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor, a Breast Cancer Director at UAB, agrees with McCain but she is noticing a surprising trend in mammogram use.

“Over the course of COVID, get it in 2020, there was a stark decrease in mammogram use, but we are now seeing that the mammogram use is now up to what we used to see pre-COVID You know, here in the beginning of 2022,” Dr. Stringer-Reasor said.

Another silver lining is the quality of care one can receive in the Tennessee Valley, McCain says there may not be many places in the United States where they have access to ‘top-notch’ resources.

“Women here in Huntsville, here in the Tennessee Valley we have state-of-the-art medical care right here in our backyard, and you can’t say that everywhere,” McCain said.

According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the five-year survival rate is 99%. This leads health experts to encourage women to get a mammogram to get a head start and potentially save their life.

Dr. Stringer-Reasor adds, “When we certainly see cancer diagnosis at an early age, again, if we detect cancer early, it improves our chances of cure, and the prognosis becomes extremely good.”

