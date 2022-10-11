Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on Monday in Giles County, Tennessee.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) alongside the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Hensley, 35 after she failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits.

Over the course of approximately four years and eight months, Henley accumulated more than $274,453 in fees and claims on her behalf from TennCare.

According to the OIG, the TennCare change is a class D felony and the theft of property charge is a class A felony. The case is being prosecuted by District 22 Attorney General Brent A. Cooper.

“The Office of Inspector General will investigate any and all activity related to defrauding the TennCare program,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “There are very specific rules and regulations that are set by TennCare and if left unchecked, taxpayers are on the hook for fraud committed against TennCare.”

To date, 3,181 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

