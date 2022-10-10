Deals
Warm & Sunny This Afternoon...Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
What a lovely way to kick off a new work week! Even though we had another cold start to the day, temperatures have warmed up across the Valley this afternoon with highs peaking in the mid and upper 70s. Expect calm and mostly clear skies as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping in the low and mid 40s. We will likely not see the possibility of frost across the area, but it will still be chilly, so make sure you grab a jacket before you head out the door early on Tuesday.

More sunshine and warmer conditions will be on tap for your Tuesday with highs nearing the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. With increasing cloud cover and humidity on the rise, overnight lows will be much warmer only falling into the mid and upper 50s. Much of the same is expected on Wednesday with rain chances returning to the forecast by the late afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. Best timeframe for more widespread coverage of showers and storms will be late Wednesday evening overnight into Thursday morning. A few stronger storms will be possible, but main threats look to be just gusty winds.

Rain will be ending quickly from west to east across North Alabama on Thursday with drier and cooler air settling back in behind the front. Another front looks to sweep through sometime later over the weekend, which could bring back a chance for a few showers on Sunday, so keep checking back for the latest updates.

