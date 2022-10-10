University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday, according to court records obtained by WVLT News.

Knoxville Police Department officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 to an assault at an apartment building on Grand Avenue. When police arrived, the report stated they found a man with blood and swelling in his mouth and multiple missing and broken teeth.

The man told officers that he had been drinking with friends at the apartment complex, had gone to retrieve items from a car and did not realize he had gone to a different building. The report stated that the man told officers that he went to what he believed was his friend’s apartment, but after knocking on the door with no answer, he opened the door and stepped inside.

The man told officers he realized he had entered the wrong apartment; therefore, he apologized, closed the door and walked back towards the stairs.

Afterward, the report stated he told police that a man began pursuing him out of the apartment and started getting aggressive. Police said in the report that the victim stated that he apologized again and told the man “that he didn’t have to be a [expletive] about it.”

The man told officers that he then heard footsteps behind him, so he turned around while he was at the top of the stairs and was punched in the face. The report stated that it caused him to fall to the bottom of the stairs and lose consciousness.

Officers found blood on the stairs leading to the top floor of the building, according to the report.

Police spoke to McCollough’s girlfriend, who they found in a car in the parking lot of the building, and she called the football player back to the scene. When McCollough came arrived, his right hand was in bandages, the report stated.

McCollough was read his rights and did not answer any questions, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The football player is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols and is a captain for the team.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 in Knox County Felony Court.

