Toney small business owner scammed by Facebook phishing scheme

Small business owner scammed
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Ashlei Wasdyke Stapler sees error messages when she tries to access her Facebook account.

She has been running a nursery with her husband since 2020, using Facebook to advertise and sell her flowers. On October 3, she got an email from what looked like Facebook support. The email asked her to verify her Facebook account. She said when she clicked the link, she unknowingly gave her account information to hackers.

“I’ve had my account for 17 years and I’ve never been hacked,” Stapler said.

“How is it that one day it can all disappear,” she asked. “Because they were that good. They made themselves look that legitimate.”

Stapler said hackers posted child pornography to her page. Since then, Facebook has taken her page down. She said this sudden hack may have compromised her business’s reputation forever.

“It looks like we might not be a real business, and all of a sudden, all of our things have disappeared,” she said. “It just makes us look illegitimate, and that’s going to make an impact that I’m very fearful for. She said hackers also got a hold of her personal account.

“It became a part of my life,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much we’ve depended on Facebook until we didn’t realize we wouldn’t have access to it anymore.”

She said every photo and video she’s posted for 17 years is gone.

“All of the pictures of my daughter being born and the daughter I gave up for adoption before my daughter were all on Facebook,” she said. “I did not have them backed up anywhere.”

Marc Sachs with Auburn University told WAFF 48 that social media users should treat their online information like a key to a house.

“If you have a real store in a real shopping center, you don’t leave a copy of your key under your doormat,” he said. “You certainly don’t give a copy to anyone other than a close friend.”

He said if you run a small business online, through Facebook or your own website, you must prepare for the worst.

“Just like in the physical world, you prepare for fires and floods,” he said. “You have fire alarms, you have flood protectors, and you have plans for those problems. You should plan for those things with your cyber business.”

