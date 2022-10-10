Deals
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot.

The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

At this time, charges have not been filed and the Trinity Police Department is unsure of what charges will come.

