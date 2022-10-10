Deals
Tamron Hall introduces her adorable pup on TVL

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For these news gals at TVL, having Tamron Hall on the show was quite an exciting day!

Hall is an award-winning journalist and is now the host of her own TV show which airs right here on WAFF 48.

She is sharing more about her career and what life is like on and off the set. This October, Hall is focusing more on other projects she is passionate about and raising awareness about Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

She also introduces us to her adorable puppy Exodus and some organizations we can all work with that are close to her heart,

