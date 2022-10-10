Sensory safe shows at Fantasy Playhouse start with ‘Charlotte’s Web’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone deserves a day at the theatre, a chance to see a show that makes you laugh, cry, or feel a little warm and fuzzy on the inside.

However, it can be difficult or even stressful if you or anyone you know has specific special needs.

That’s why Fantasy Playhouse is excited to put on their first Sensory Safe performance! At these shows, visual and sound effects are lowered, fidget toys and other sensory assistance tools will be distributed and house lights will stay dimly lit to better accommodate those with sensory disabilities.

The first show to try it out this season is “Charlotte’s Web.” In case you aren’t familiar with the story or haven’t read it since you were 7, it follows a pig named Wilbur and a barn spider name Charlotte. When Wilbur realizes he has to find a way to stay alive on the farm, it’s their unlikely friendship that helps them realize the important things in life.

The sensory safe performance for “Charlotte’s Web” is taking place October 15 at 10 a.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Following Charlotte’s Webb, more shows such as A Christmas Carol and Snow White and the 7 Littles are also in the works to have sensory friendly performances.

These performances are sponsored by Tourism ALL-a-Bama, a non-profit program designed to equip families with resources to help them travel at ease, as well as to position Alabama as an autism/sensory disorder-friendly travel destination.

For more information and tickets, visit fantasyplayhouse.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.