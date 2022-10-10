Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews battle fire in downtown Gatlinburg
The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed more than 20 dogs were removed from a residence.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
Generic graphic.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Possible explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Possible explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road