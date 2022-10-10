Owens Cross Roads Police K9 finds meth in car

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A K9 with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department discovered methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, Ken Wilkerson, 39, was stopped by police on U.S. 431 near Wilson Mann Rd. because there was no tag on the vehicle.

The Raven Report…Sunday Morning Edition Early this cool and clear Sunday morning after 1 AM, Officer Graves and K9... Posted by Owens Cross Roads Police on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that Wilkerson did not have registration or insurance for the vehicle. Wilkerson was also driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

Officers then developed a suspicion that there may be more going on so K9 Officer Raven was brought to search the car. After searching the car, Raven discovered four grams of what police believe is meth and drug paraphernalia.

Owens Cross Roads K9 Officer Raven (Owens Cross Roads Police Department)

