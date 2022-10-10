One person taken to hospital after cutting in Huntsville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a cutting in Huntsville on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the call came in around 12:15 p.m. The incident happened in the 1400 block of McCrary Street.
The person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
