One person taken to hospital after cutting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a cutting in Huntsville on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the call came in around 12:15 p.m. The incident happened in the 1400 block of McCrary Street.

The person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

