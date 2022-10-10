Deals
Muscle Shoals Trojans snap Decatur’s perfect season

Decatur hosts Muscle Shoals
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top-rated Decatur hosted Head Coach Scott Basden’s one-loss Muscle Shoals team this past Friday. Two programs that were in a three-way tie for first place in Class 6A Region 7 with Hartselle last week, but the Trojans bounced back, defeating the Red Raiders 42-28.

The momentum tipped in Decatur’s favor early in this game when the Red Raiders recovered the onside kick, putting them in position to score. Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman found Jayden Brown for the first touchdown of the night. The duo back again, Dickman connecting with Brown in the end zone to put Decatur up 14-0. Muscle Shoals was in need of a momentum change, and a blocked punt would do just that. The Trojans would have two blocked punts in the first half.

Muscle Shoals quarterback Seth Mosley would rely on Devin Townsend to run it in for the touchdown. The Trojans would hold onto this momentum, Mosley connecting with Hadden Vance with less than one minute to go in the first half to give Muscle Shoals the close 28-21 lead. Muscle Shoals would pull away in the second half, adding two more touchdowns to make the final score 42-28 Muscle Shoals. The Trojans ended the Red Raiders’ six game winning streak.

“I was beginning to wonder there. We got down 14 to nothing, and I was hoping we’d show up,” Trojans Head Coach Scott Basden said. “Real proud of the kids fighting back. Just gotta get better every week. We got Cullman at home next week, and so we’ll keep fighting. We got one more region game. We got a long way to go. Tonight we did some things pretty good. Still a lot of things we gotta get better on.”

Looking ahead for both programs, Muscle Shoals hosts Cullman this Friday, and Decatur will hit the road to have their shot at snapping Hartselle’s perfect season.



