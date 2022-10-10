Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Huntsville man arrested for stabbing

Tavaras Ellis Garner
Tavaras Ellis Garner(mcso)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested after stabbing someone on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a cutting call on McCrary Street at 12:13 p.m. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, shortly after officers located Tavaras Ellis Garner, 46 in the area.

Garner was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail for second-degree assault on a $2,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Shooting
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
File photo of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally