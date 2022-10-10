Huntsville man arrested for stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested after stabbing someone on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a cutting call on McCrary Street at 12:13 p.m. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, shortly after officers located Tavaras Ellis Garner, 46 in the area.

Garner was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail for second-degree assault on a $2,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

