Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire, homeowner safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire on Monday evening.

The four pumper trucks and a ladder truck responded to a home located at 4103 Glendale Lane NW.

When HF&R arrived the flames were showing and the inside burned throughout the home. Fortunately, the homeowner was already out and the fire was extinguished.

The fire investigator will determine the cause of the fire.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

