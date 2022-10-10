Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire on Monday evening.

The five ladder trucks responded to a home located at 4103 Glendale Lane NW.

The fire was extinguished and left heavy smoke damage on the home.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the scene.

