Fall into a new look with Home Re-Decor

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whatever your style, leave it to Home Re-Decor to find the perfect piece for your home or even design your newest space.

Josh Manis has an eye for design that will leave any space looking flawless. His storefront, Home Re-Decor, is located at City Harbor in Guntersville just along the water.

Inside, you can shop one-of-a-kind antique and vintage items as well as modern pieces to mix and match. His wife Gracelyn and their two kids are often found inside helping with anything they can get their hands on or singing and playing around the gorgeous piano.

Manis also offers interior design services that will bring any space to life.

Home Re-Decor is getting ready for the holiday season with a Christmas Open House happening November 4th and 5th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the latest holiday styles and grab a few new pieces while you’re at it!

For more information, visit homeredecor.co.

