Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square.
The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner.
Chef James Boyce is the mind behind the menu which offers some favorites like fried green tomatoes, oysters, a classics burger, shrimp and grits, a coffee-crusted New York strip, and much more.
Learn more and check out the menu yourself at thecommercekitchen.com.
