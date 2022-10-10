Chilly Monday morning with a pleasant & sunny afternoon

Good Monday morning! Clear skies and cool temperatures will kick off our work and school week as we start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s across North Alabama.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for a few Middle Tennessee counties through 8:00 AM CDT. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast yet again for the morning and afternoon hours, highs today will be seasonal in the middle 70s with a light NNE breeze between 3 to 7 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight, but we will not be as cold for Tuesday morning, expect lows to range from the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and warmer day with highs approaching 80 degrees. Humidity levels will creep up a bit on Wednesday as our flow return to the south, highs will reach the low to middle 80s for Wednesday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. A fast moving cold front will move through on Wednesday evening bringing us a chance at much needed rainfall. A few thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday evening, some could be stronger with a threat of gusty winds. Weather models are fairly split on the rainfall totals for Wednesday night, keep checking back for the latest.

Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday with a chance at a few early morning rain showers, highs will be in the middle 70s during Thursday afternoon. Things look to be sunny and dry for Friday into next weekend and the Tropics will remain quiet for now.

