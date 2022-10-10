Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Chilly Monday morning with a pleasant & sunny afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning!  Clear skies and cool temperatures will kick off our work and school week as we start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s across North Alabama. 

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for a few Middle Tennessee counties through 8:00 AM CDT.  Abundant sunshine is in the forecast yet again for the morning and afternoon hours, highs today will be seasonal in the middle 70s with a light NNE breeze between 3 to 7 miles per hour.  Skies remain clear overnight, but we will not be as cold for Tuesday morning, expect lows to range from the middle to upper 40s. 

Tuesday will be a sunny and warmer day with highs approaching 80 degrees.  Humidity levels will creep up a bit on Wednesday as our flow return to the south, highs will reach the low to middle 80s for Wednesday afternoon with increasing cloud cover.  A fast moving cold front will move through on Wednesday evening bringing us a chance at much needed rainfall.  A few thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday evening, some could be stronger with a threat of gusty winds.  Weather models are fairly split on the rainfall totals for Wednesday night, keep checking back for the latest. 

Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday with a chance at a few early morning rain showers, highs will be in the middle 70s during Thursday afternoon.  Things look to be sunny and dry for Friday into next weekend and the Tropics will remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg
The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed more than 20 dogs were removed from a residence.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
Generic graphic.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, October 9 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Sunny This Afternoon...Frost Possible Again Overnight
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Chilly 30s Sunday morning ahead of sun & 70s this afternoon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Chilly 30s Sunday morning ahead of sun & 70s this afternoon